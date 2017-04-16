Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7mm on the 300 weatherby
04-16-2017, 09:22 PM
7mm on the 300 weatherby
any one load for this round?

how does it compare to the 7 mm stw?what are your favorate loads for the 7 mm on the weatherby case?
gary b
04-16-2017, 10:03 PM
Re: 7mm on the 300 weatherby
Pardon me but I am having a hard time keeping up with you/your goal (???) with all these sample of your inquiries ...

Most members here are almost always willing and able to lend a helping hand but perhaps we can help you narrow it down better if you start with a goal/intended purpose ... just a thought for your consideration.
04-16-2017, 10:09 PM
Re: 7mm on the 300 weatherby
I realy am just looking to find out info on material I read about.i own a 300 Winchester magnum in a 700 factory rifle but am looking at something different to hunt long range deer here in pa.i have a limited amount of money and just looking at what is out there.
gary b
04-16-2017, 10:19 PM
Re: 7mm on the 300 weatherby
What do you consider long range? The .300 WM is my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards (my self-imposed limit at this time). Your .300 WM is a great cartridge, esp. if your rifle is accurate!
