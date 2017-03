7mm 195 gr EOL loads Hello people,

Can i get those that have tried or are using the 7mm 195gr EOL bullet to post there load data and results please. The cartridges i am most interested in are in the medium capacity magnums ie.

7mm saum

7mm/300 wsm

7mm rem mag



I want to see,

barrel length

bass type

primer type

complete OAL

Powder and charge weight

velocity





regards Sam Foreman.