7mm-08, 280, 280AI, or 284 WIN, need advice about brass..... OK, after torturing myself (and some of you fine readers as well) about what to do with my old 700 BDL in 25-06, I marched into my local smith today all set to re-barrel to 280AI.



No fuss with bolt face or feed rails. So he says sure, we can do that. But why not consider 284 Win? He says all his high end guys are going that way, just necking up the excellent 6.5-284 Lapua brass. He says so long as I keep the same .473 bolt face, he won't charge a penny more.



And he didn't like Nosler/Norma brass. (which is the old source of real 280AI brass at this time). Too soft, not consistent.



So I have been reading. I though I was done and decided.... Ugh....



Necking up 6.5-284 is OK, but there are threads about donuts and neck turning and I also dislike having cartridges with incorrect headstamp. Its a mental thing.....



Now, RWS makes 280 brass and its reputed to be high quality. But expensive. And unusual.



Now I see Lapua is making 7mm-08... Hmmm



This build is going to be a stock appearing re-barrrel. The gun has decent 1970's wood, and both the gunsmith and I agreed that it would be a shame to basically harvest the action and trigger and throw the rest away, as the stock is in nice shape (the smith basically said he'd do whatever I want, but it was the nicest BDL of that age he's seen in decades)



So its not going to be a 14 lb super long range rig. Out to 500 perhaps as max. #2 Bartlein barrel contour, 24 or 26" tops.



And I'd like to stick to 7mm so as to be theoretically able to take elk (and have lots of 7mm bullet selection).... (please no 6.5 or 270 for elk discussion, sorry)



So anyone have any rumors about Lapua 280AI or 284 Win Brass coming soon?



I might just go 7mm-08. That would also make the gun shoot with relatively little recoil. Nice stock Lapua brass and a long action to seat some 168 or 180 Bergers however long I desire......