7 RUM load
02-11-2017, 01:43 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Texas, by God
Posts: 28
7 RUM load
Factory RMEF 7 RUM. Pillar bedded, lugs and barrel lapped. With the Remington Premier Ammo, they use to make, it shot sub-MOA. That ammo is no longer made, and in fact, Remington is not making any ammo for this rifle. I have tried so many loads with various 140 gr bullets and powder, that I am sure the barrel is half life, and cannot get anything to perform. Remington tells me that their load was a blend of powders, but will not give me the data. Anyone know what powder they might have used in this round? Thanks!

ps. I am not wanting to shoot a heavy bullet/.
02-11-2017, 05:29 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 93
Re: 7 RUM load
I can't help with the light bullets, but I just got a 7 RUM and plan to shoot 180 hybrids with a healthy dose of Retumbo and H1000 to start with. I'm confident one or both will work well .

Side note, I use 7828 with 140's in my 7 STW, similar case capacity as the RUM .
