7 RUM load Factory RMEF 7 RUM. Pillar bedded, lugs and barrel lapped. With the Remington Premier Ammo, they use to make, it shot sub-MOA. That ammo is no longer made, and in fact, Remington is not making any ammo for this rifle. I have tried so many loads with various 140 gr bullets and powder, that I am sure the barrel is half life, and cannot get anything to perform. Remington tells me that their load was a blend of powders, but will not give me the data. Anyone know what powder they might have used in this round? Thanks!



ps. I am not wanting to shoot a heavy bullet/.