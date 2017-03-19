Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7 mm remington magnum
03-19-2017, 09:00 PM
what are your favorate loads for elk and deer?
can you describe your rifle?
gary
03-20-2017, 02:43 AM
H-4350, Reming 9.5 primers and 140/150 Nosler Partitions...never fails and body slams anything you can hit with it in any temperature ! That was easy
