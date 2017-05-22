Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7 mag loads 160 grn Accubond
05-22-2017, 07:52 AM
7 mag loads 160 grn Accubond
Guys going to be loading some 160 grn accubonds in a 7 mag . I have H1000, Imr4831, And some H4831sc . Anyone got some good 3000 fps loads ? Thanks.
