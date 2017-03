Re: 7-08 loading Chad, to my surprise my grandson bought the Ruger American 7-08 with his own money. After a few trial loads it is amazingly accurate with the 168 Berger Classic bullet, Fed 210M and H4350. His brother's .223 American is very accurate also. Don't know what Ruger is doing, but hope they don't change. Would like to see a non-Tupperware stock on it, in fact all manufacturers could do away with all Tupperware stocks. Good luck __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys