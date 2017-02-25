Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


68 grain Bthp. 223 AR
68 grain Bthp. 223 AR
What are you guys using for powder with the 68 grain Bthp?
20" Colt Hbar 1-9 is what I'm using.
I have a local range with a 600 yard match. The 55 grainers don't cut it.
Re: 68 grain Bthp. 223 AR
Handloading the AR-15 .223 with 1-in-9 twist

https://www.loaddata.com/articles/pd...nt5lowres1.pdf
Re: 68 grain Bthp. 223 AR
The Hornady 68 BTHP and 75 BTHP are the same length, presumably made using the same jacket and different amounts of lead. Both will feed from the mag and work well with a 9 twist.

I have had excellent results with these two bullets using LC brass, CCI 450's, and either IMR 8208XBR or AR-Comp.

If you are shooting in a discipline that involves single feeding, rather than rapid fire stages, the 75 AMAX is worth a look. From a 9 twist, it won't give you much of a bc advantage, but I have found the AMAX to be unbelievably consistent. These especially work well in a 5.56 NATO chamber.

Hornady 9th Edition load data is pretty good for this application.
