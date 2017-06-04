Re: 6.5x55 velocity reality. with H-4831sc and IMR 7828, my father is getting 2900 fps + with 140 Berger Hybrids and a 24" barrel. You are most likely using data made to be safe in the single lug military rifles. I believe his load with IMR 7828 is 50-51 grains, maybe a bit more. But I know its over 50 grains.



Just work up carefully till you start to see pressure signs, you will get good results.



My father topped out at 2970 fps with 140's before he saw pressure signs, and with the 127's I believe he got to 3100 before pressure.



This is built on an old 98 Mauser action that used to be an 8mm mauser.

