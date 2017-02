6.5x47, RL-16, 143 ELD-X Not much info out there, so here's todays data. I started at 36.5 grains and worked up, 36.5, 37.0, 37.5, 37.8, 38.0, all loads showed no pressure signs at all. 38.0 is the max that fits in the case without compressing the powder.



OAL is 2.765", seated about .010 off the rifiling



All the other loads shot around 1/2", but to be fair I was trying to shoot when the wind died down.



38.0 proved to be the best with groups in the .2's or better, and my personal best 3 shot group ever. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger