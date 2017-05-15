Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
05-15-2017, 04:08 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
Im new to the forum and I wanted to share some information and ask the opinions of others about Weatherbys new 6.5x300. I purchased the Mark V Accumark about a year ago along with all 4 boxes of ammo they had on the shelf  127 gr Barnes.

I had dialed the 127s into the acceptable standard of 1 ½ groups at 100 yards that Weatherby advertises. Then I began to notice flyers after my first group thinking that the west Texas winds were affecting the 2nd groups. But then even on calm days my 2 groups opened up. (I always let the barrel cool, never rapid fire).

So I began researching things and talking to folks about what was happening. In short, I found that most were of the same opinion that 127g bullet was a bit light and was probably not stabilizing enough for the 1:8 twist barrel and all said I should try the heavier 130gr or 140gr bullets. Sounded right

So I decided to reload from this point to find the right bullet weight and charge for my rifle. However there is very little published data. And no one from Hodgdon would talk about load data and the only current published data was Handloader Magazine, which I used as a road-map to begin my load tests.

I decided to try 3 different weight grain bullets and two powders, 4 rounds each:

130 gr AccuBond/US 869 (1 ½ groups at 100 yards)
140 gr AccuBond/US 869 (1 groups at 100 yards)
143 gr ELD-X/US 869 (3 ½ groups at 100 yards)


*130 gr AccuBond/Retumbo* for my rifle this was the most accurate, see pictures
140 gr AccuBond/Retumbo  did not test
143 gr ELD-X/Retumbo  did not test

So my questions, should I stop here, or have I only found the floor in terms of accuracy/velocity with this load? Should I begin tweaking this load slightly higher to increase my velocity until the accuracy begins to diminish? Should I try and work a different load for the 143 ELD-X that shot a 3.5 group?

I sort of know what my own answers are, but Im looking for comments and other thoughts about this thank you!

More test updates to come with velocity information
6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...-target-5.jpg   6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...-target-5-moa.jpg  

05-15-2017, 06:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 404
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
The group on your picture looks pretty darn good to me. What is the SD of the load? If it prints like that and holds a SD less than 20 it is probably GTG for about as far as you want to send them. What a given rifle is capable of is a guess until you refine and study what works in it and what doesn't. I haven't shot any of the Nosler offerings in my 264 win mag, so I don't have any direct knowledge of what is possible. I usually look for at least .5MOA in my long range rifles. The load I shoot in my 264 win mag prints .4 MOA and holds a SD of 8 fps. I have been able to predictably hit steel out to 1,200 yard if I get the wind right...
05-15-2017, 06:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
Thank you for the input! I haven't chrono'ed anything, yet. I will be doing that over Memorial Day weekend and I will be updating this post with more information. I had only made those 4 rounds and was not excepting to get that good of a group right off the bat...

I agree, with you about the .5MOA for your longrange rifles, both my .300 WBY Mag and 30-378 WBY Mag shoot that and ring steel nicely at 1000 yards.
05-15-2017, 07:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 117
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
4 shots in one group. load up 10 more and if they all shot that good id call it a winner
05-15-2017, 07:55 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 679
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
With the short life of that barrel, if that load will repeat I would run with it.
05-15-2017, 08:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
Yep! 4 shot group and was I surprised to say the least after only 16 rounds of testing... only because from what I had been reading and hearing from others was that they were getting accurate groups, but nothing that was holding this tight of a group... my dad basically said the same thing, "pack it up, and load'em up..."
05-15-2017, 08:19 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 5
Re: 6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in...
That's the thing with these overbore rifles, short barrel life... I agree... so I plan to repeat the testing, 4, 4 shot groups...

2 groups of 4 to verify;
2 groups of 4 to dope the scope...

Total # of rounds at that point = 71
