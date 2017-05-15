6.5x300 Weatherby Mag - Dialed in... Im new to the forum and I wanted to share some information and ask the opinions of others about Weatherbys new 6.5x300. I purchased the Mark V Accumark about a year ago along with all 4 boxes of ammo they had on the shelf  127 gr Barnes.



I had dialed the 127s into the acceptable standard of 1 ½ groups at 100 yards that Weatherby advertises. Then I began to notice flyers after my first group thinking that the west Texas winds were affecting the 2nd groups. But then even on calm days my 2 groups opened up. (I always let the barrel cool, never rapid fire).



So I began researching things and talking to folks about what was happening. In short, I found that most were of the same opinion that 127g bullet was a bit light and was probably not stabilizing enough for the 1:8 twist barrel and all said I should try the heavier 130gr or 140gr bullets. Sounded right



So I decided to reload from this point to find the right bullet weight and charge for my rifle. However there is very little published data. And no one from Hodgdon would talk about load data and the only current published data was Handloader Magazine, which I used as a road-map to begin my load tests.



I decided to try 3 different weight grain bullets and two powders, 4 rounds each:



130 gr AccuBond/US 869 (1 ½ groups at 100 yards)

140 gr AccuBond/US 869 (1 groups at 100 yards)

143 gr ELD-X/US 869 (3 ½ groups at 100 yards)





*130 gr AccuBond/Retumbo* for my rifle this was the most accurate, see pictures

140 gr AccuBond/Retumbo  did not test

143 gr ELD-X/Retumbo  did not test



So my questions, should I stop here, or have I only found the floor in terms of accuracy/velocity with this load? Should I begin tweaking this load slightly higher to increase my velocity until the accuracy begins to diminish? Should I try and work a different load for the 143 ELD-X that shot a 3.5 group?



I sort of know what my own answers are, but Im looking for comments and other thoughts about this thank you!



More test updates to come with velocity information




