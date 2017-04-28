6.5x284 Loading for best accuracy? Hello all.

I've been building a new 6.5x284 rifle over the past 6 months and have finally finished the build and been working on load development. I have my best load figured out, but I was told to try making a slight change and I'm afraid it's going to not only make some changes for the good but maybe some for the bad too. I've tried Nosler RDF's, Hornady ELD-X and M as well as the Berger Elite Hunter and Hybrids all in 140gr except the Hornady bullets in 143gr. For my most accurate load, I'm using 49.3gr. of H4350, Lapua brass, CCI BR2 primers and the Berger 140gr. Hybrids with a velocity of 2950fps. The bullets are loaded at 3.16" coal, just touching the lands. I've got the loads shooting about .4"-.5"moa but I know they can do better. The only thing I can identify that might be causing a slight problem is the maximum deviation in velocity which has caused me to call and talk to Don at Redding to get some loading advice...He told me before I try anything else, I should start by trying magnum primers, after that neck sizing only with the Redding type S dies.

So my first question is this; will the magnum primers increase velocity noticeably, therefore changing my accuracy node? Will the magnum primers do anything else that will adversely effect my accuracy node; pressure spikes, faster/slower burn altering my dope? Any other pertinent information as it applies to this cartridge and load would also be greatly appreciated too, anything at all for that matter. I've loaded rifle ammunition for many years but for hunting at normal distances. Now I want to be able to shoot better groups out to 1000yds and also be able to hunt at longer distances ethically!

My other question has to do with the Quickload program. Because I'm probably going to change the accuracy node on my rifle and I've already shot a lot of rounds figuring out this particular node, I was wondering if someone out there that has Quickload could punch in my load data and tell me where my next accuracy node should be? Having two of the accuracy nodes should help me dial in the nodes while using the magnum primers...Or, if you would willing to punch the numbers in with the magnum primers too, that would be even more greatly appreciated. 24" Bartlein barrel with a 1:8 twist, Lapua brass, H4350 powder @ 49.3 grains, CCI BR2 and Winchester magnum primers. As I said before, my accuracy node falls right around a velocity of 2950fps but if we can find the next node up and add velocity and accuracy without excessive pressure that would be phenomenal. Whether I'm using the BR2 primers or the magnum primers just doesn't matter to me one bit. I just want the best accuracy and I'm hoping for consistent .3"moa or better at 100yds.

I know this was a very long post yet had some pretty simple questions. I really do appreciate those of you that have stuck with it and answer the questions for me. If someone could run the Quickload numbers that would really help me out tremendously. I don't want to use up this barrel's life just doing load development so some Quickload information would really help out and cut down on the learning curve. PLEASE SOMEBODY THROW ME A BONE WITH THE QUICKLOAD INFORMATION!!! It will only take you a couple of minutes and will save me hours of reloading and range time while at the same time saving me a ton of barrel life that I can use at long range competitions or hunting! Thank you all very much in advance.

Sincerely, Kevin Stoughton(Stoti)