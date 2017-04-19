6.5x284 grouping help I need some help guys



I have a Mcmillan 6.5x284 that I can not get to shoot.

I have tried HSM ammo. I have tried Norma ammo. Then I tried reloading with 140 grain Berger and Retumbo powder starting at 57.0 grains and I've been up to 59gr by .2 gr increments.

I have also tried seating them at about .020 off to .010 and no change. All about 1.5 Moa at 100 yards.



I bought some eld-x 143 gr and I am going to try them. But I just don't understand why a custom gun can't shoot at .5moa with stock ammo. My mcwhorters can all shoot really well with stock ammo.



Anyway thought I would pose the question to y'all since there is so much knowledge here. Also checked scope and call Mcmillan. They said torque to 50 in lbs and it wasn't there but it is now.



Any way thanks in advance for any ideas.



Thanks



Mario