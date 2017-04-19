Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 6.5x284 grouping help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

6.5x284 grouping help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-19-2017, 06:42 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,614
6.5x284 grouping help
I need some help guys

I have a Mcmillan 6.5x284 that I can not get to shoot.
I have tried HSM ammo. I have tried Norma ammo. Then I tried reloading with 140 grain Berger and Retumbo powder starting at 57.0 grains and I've been up to 59gr by .2 gr increments.
I have also tried seating them at about .020 off to .010 and no change. All about 1.5 Moa at 100 yards.

I bought some eld-x 143 gr and I am going to try them. But I just don't understand why a custom gun can't shoot at .5moa with stock ammo. My mcwhorters can all shoot really well with stock ammo.

Anyway thought I would pose the question to y'all since there is so much knowledge here. Also checked scope and call Mcmillan. They said torque to 50 in lbs and it wasn't there but it is now.

Any way thanks in advance for any ideas.

Thanks

Mario
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-19-2017, 06:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 119
Re: 6.5x284 grouping help
Quote:
Originally Posted by marioq View Post
I need some help guys

I have a Mcmillan 6.5x284 that I can not get to shoot.
I have tried HSM ammo. I have tried Norma ammo. Then I tried reloading with 140 grain Berger and Retumbo powder starting at 57.0 grains and I've been up to 59gr by .2 gr increments.
I have also tried seating them at about .020 off to .010 and no change. All about 1.5 Moa at 100 yards.

I bought some eld-x 143 gr and I am going to try them. But I just don't understand why a custom gun can't shoot at .5moa with stock ammo. My mcwhorters can all shoot really well with stock ammo.

Anyway thought I would pose the question to y'all since there is so much knowledge here. Also checked scope and call Mcmillan. They said torque to 50 in lbs and it wasn't there but it is now.

Any way thanks in advance for any ideas.

Thanks

Mario
I couldnt come close to shooting 59 grains in any Ive been around. All mine have shot 140 Bergers and 56.5 grains w/210m's and lapua brass fairly well. One gun liked them just off the lands, another liked them .010 jammed. Heard alot of guys running them up to .100 off.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-19-2017, 06:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,614
Re: 6.5x284 grouping help
I'll try coming off more. And I'll back down of course and start all over. Just frustrating.

Thanks for your input.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-19-2017, 07:23 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,755
Re: 6.5x284 grouping help
Marioq

This is my load for my 6.5-284: 140 Berger VLD Hunting, 49gr H4350, Lapua Brass, Fed210M Primers.

There is some great information and loads here: 6.5-284 Cartridge Guide within AccurateShooter.com

I'm sure Grayfox will chime in. He's got great 6.5-284 info.
__________________
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...9/#post1296648 - 338 Lapua Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/ - 338 Lapua Build Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/ - 6.5x284 Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/ - 6.5x284 Build Thread
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-19-2017, 07:25 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,614
Re: 6.5x284 grouping help
Thank you!!!! I'm gonna go buy some 4350. I just read so much about retumbo on another thread here. But also frustrating is a custom gun can't shoot better with stock ammo.

Thank you and I'll try that load. Starting lower and work up of course.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-19-2017, 09:03 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 655
Re: 6.5x284 grouping help
Depending on the lot you may find the Retumbo accuracy load under 57 grains. The Shilen I had was 56.5.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 110 smk | 7mm STW load for 160 accubonds. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC