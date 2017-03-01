Re: 6.5 x 284 with Lapua 155 gr. load info? Quote: rseaman Originally Posted by I have some Lapua 155 gr. Mega bullets wondering if anyone has any experience shooting these in there 6.5 x 284 Winchester and what powder would be recommended are even if it would be something to try. I know it seems a little on the heavy side for most. I really like Lapua products and would like to work up some loads for my 6.5, this would be for hunting and shots will be 3 to 600 yds.

I am using berger 140's in front of 51gr of 4831sc with good results. I was thinking of more energy with the 155's. Any info would be greatly appriciated



thanks rseaman The Bergers have a higher BC and will maintain higher energy downrange compared to the 155gr Lapuas. Another thing to consider is that the Lapua Mega is designed for short range work in the woods and are of a heavily constructed design, these style of bullets usually do not expand too well at extended ranges. They would be great for shots under 200 yards, but beyond that I would go with the Bergers.

