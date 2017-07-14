6.5 WSM Neck Tension First, I'm reloading 6.5 WSM with Norma brass. Neck wall thickness is around .017". A loaded round is .298". For reference, when using a Redding 6.5-270 non-bushing die the necks are sized to .291".



I've been using a .293 bushing in a bushing die but, for the life of me, can't remember how I came to that number. Maybe my necks have gotten thicker after running the brass twice (I load hot) but that's a lot of growth. I see .291 mentioned quite a bit for the SAUM (I've not measure my 6.5 GAP 4S neck thickness yet).



For now, I've got a .296 bushing in the die which should be about right for a loaded round being .298 but that just seems quite large to me. I guess I could trim the necks back but my reamer's neck diameter is .300 so any less would be excessive on my brass.



Just seeing what comments I might get here.



Thanks!