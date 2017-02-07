Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5 WSM Loads
07-02-2017, 11:31 PM
I have a 6.5 WSM that i am having chambered and will be ready here in the next few weeks. I currently have VV N-570 and Retumbo to work with. I am curious if anyone knows which powder is easier on throats, and what velocities and accuracy you got?

Benchmark 1:8 24"
Berger 140 Hybrid Target
Sako donor action from 7mm mag
07-03-2017, 12:02 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 988
Ball powders like Ramshot Magnum are supposed to be easier on throats than stick powder but I took a different approach. Since the 6.5 WSM is seriously overbore I figured to go with a really slow powder - the slowest in fact, RL-50. And I backed it off a bit to 3,025 fps to make the barrel and brass last. First shot accuracy with a dirty cold bore is outstanding. I can usually hit a 1 inch square from 200 yards or a 3 inch square from 600 yards.

My load is 69.5 gr RL-50 with Fed 215s. I had it throated for the 143 ELD-X so my COAL is 3.115". The barrel is a 25" Krieger bull sporter 5R with a 1 in 8 twist. I'm using necked down 270 WSM brass. I could run it 3,200 fps plus but the deer will be just as dead with less meat damage at 3,025 fps. Barrel life will probably still suck but this is a hunting rifle so it should outlast me. I practice with 143s in a 260 Rem.
