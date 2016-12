6.5 Saum with Hornady 6.5 4s dies Does anyone know if there is anything different in the case design of the GAP 6.5 4s verses the regular 6.5 saum?

I see that GAP is selling a set of Hornady 6.5 4s dies, and would like to know if it would work to run 7mm saum brass through it for a non GAP 6.5 saum chambering?

What are people using to form the 6.5 saum cases from 7 saum

