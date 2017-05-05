Re: 6.5 Creedmoor, VV N160 load development



1) The OCW should be shot at 100 yds. That way wind is not an issue. If you want the best advice on how to run an OCW test go to the developer, Dan Newberry. You can find a good explanation of the process and instructions here: Home If you want some help reading your targets, you can post on Dan's forum here: Practical Riflery Forums... techniques and equipment of the practical rifleman... Forums



2) A bullet traveling faster is no advantage if you can't hit what you aim at. Use a good ballistics program and compare the results for both velocities and that should help you decide. With that said, your biggest obstacle to overcome will be your wind call. If you are shooting at square steel plates and can hold the same MOA at range, then you will have about the same number of hits with either. If you are shooting at round plates, you will have more misses with the .740" load



3) I would suggest that instead of guessing at a good seating depth, you run the Berger Seating Depth test. I just tried some Nosler RDF's and groups went from over an inch to three touching in the test. ( -.010, -.050 & -.130 were all an inch or larger groups, at -.090 all three were touching. This was a 6.5x47, IMR 4350). There are some strong feelings about which order this should be done on a lot of the forums, but I usually run the seating depth test with a mild charge, run an OCW with that. After deciding on a charge with the OCW, I will run another seating depth test to verify and tweak my final settings. (Some say you should run the OCW or Ladder before seating depth testing. You try both ways and see what works for you.)



After all this testing, the challenge then is to be as consistent as possible with your hand loading. Small differences in loading processes make for large differences in performance at long ranges.



Dennis



