6.5 Creedmoor viht n560 and 135 bergers Just wanted to share my findings with this bullet and powder combination.

Rifle is an accurate ordnance built lightweight hunter with a rock creek #5 contour 8 twist at 24 inches.

I found literal 1 hole accuracy nodes with 44, 45.8 and 47 grains of powder and the berger 135 classic hunters seated .010 off the lands. I'm using alpha brass and fed 210m.

47 grains is getting me a velocity of 2850 with an SD of 4, no pressure signs at all but I'm happy with the velocity.....plus it's shooting in the .1's and .2's very consistently!!

Work up to 47 of course as all rifles are different, hope this helps a few guys out.