6.5 Creedmoor RL16 loads with 139 Scenar Should call this a too many coffees before the range report, but shot 9 loads of RL16 and 139 grain Scenars to obtain data.

So here it is, and if I can get a pic posted, I'll include that.

My gun will leave very minor cratering on Nosler 140 gr. factory match.



MPA 6.5BA 6.5 Creedmoor

Nosler brass, new, factory neck was .288 and brass was not resized prior to firing.

Lapua 139 grain Scenars

F210M primer

RL16 powder

2.777 COAL, ~.017 off of lands

Distance 100 Yards



LABRADAR AVG Fired case

Load Velocity @Muzzle Group Length Base Diam. Neck Diam. Comments



41.0 2776 AVG, no sd 1.175/ 0.572 1.907 0.471 0.295 TOO MUCH COFFEE! threw 2, called needs load area retested. Length, base and neck diameters are for 5 round avg.

41.3 2800 AVG/ 5.8 SD 0.484 Pulled 1, called

41.6 2818 ACG/ 8.9 SD 0.805/0.387 Pulled 1, called

41.9 2837 AVG/ 12.4 SD 0.733

42.2 2861 AVG/ 6.6 SD 0.672 1.908 0.4715 0.295 Couple of primers showed start of cratering.

42.5 2871 AVG/ 6.4 SD 0.722/0.436 Pulled 1, called

42.8 2893 AVG/ 5.7 SD 1.241/0.364 Pulled 2, called both

43.1 2912 AVG/ 6.8 SD 0.812H/0.175V Spread right to left, but 0.175 verticle

43.3 2932 AVG/ 11.0 SD 0.492 1.909 0.472 0.2955 All primers showed minor cratering and measured 0.001-0.0015.



All loads had no marks on the case head/rims and all were unchambered with no noticeable difference in lift pressure and all rechambered with no effort.



Think I need to retest 41.0 and 43.1 area again.



