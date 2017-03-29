Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
>
Reloading
6.5 creedmoor loads w/ Lapua brass
Reloading
6.5 creedmoor loads w/ Lapua brass
03-29-2017, 11:06 PM
midnightmalloy
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 493
6.5 creedmoor loads w/ Lapua brass
Does anyone have any info on any loads or velocity increases in the 6.5 creedmoor using any bullets 130-143 gr with the new Lapua brass?
