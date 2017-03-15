Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5 Creedmoor Converting ELD-X to SST
03-15-2017, 03:25 PM
6.5 Creedmoor Converting ELD-X to SST
Running 143 ELD-X since September when I got my 6.5CM. My 6.5 Grendel friend Brian attest to the 123 SST. I have been testing the 123 SST since mid-January. Most accurate bullet out of my 6.5 CM on top of that it is producing a whopping 2875fps (accuracy node) which equates to more FT.lbf then the 143 ELD-X @ 2570fps (accuracy node) to 250 yards.

Shot my first varmints last night. WOWZER!!!! I think I'm converting.
Gonna test through some hogs in the coming week. But preliminary test has me convinced so far.
Will put together video soon. Hopefully get into some hogs soon.
03-15-2017, 04:31 PM
Re: 6.5 Creedmoor Converting ELD-X to SST
Have you tried running the eld-x faster? I hit my node at 2875 with my 26in criterion. Another good node I had was at 2845
