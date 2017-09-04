Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 6.5 CM bushing wackiness
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

6.5 CM bushing wackiness
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-09-2017, 10:30 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: nw indiana
Posts: 165
6.5 CM bushing wackiness
Got one for you.

Purchased a 6.5 Whidden bushing die set using factory once fired Hornady brass.

Loaded factory round neck dia... .290
Fired round neck dia................. .296

Choose .294 and .293 Redding bushing

Run case through press and resized neck measures .280.....hmmmmm?

Get second set of Redding bushings .293 and .294

Measure neck wall thickness .012/.013

Measure bullet...VLD .263ish

Measure inside of bushing as best I can with caliper.... .293 on a .294 bushing. Using scissor of caliper so its not the best, but it's what I have.

Math works out so where is the extra .014 coming from?

Easy solution is to buy bushing that gives me the size needed but I have to ask why as I've never run into this before. Usually when this happens to me I'm doing something really stupid but I ran it past Sinclair also.

Appreciate any suggestions.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-09-2017, 11:41 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 913
Re: 6.5 CM bushing wackiness
Run the fired brass through the die without a bushing and see what you get.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-09-2017, 12:55 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,206
Re: 6.5 CM bushing wackiness
Are you using an expander?
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-09-2017, 12:58 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 913
Re: 6.5 CM bushing wackiness
Quote:
Originally Posted by Barrelnut View Post
Are you using an expander?
Obviously not
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hey wildcatters | 147eldm 6.5x284 Norma Load Data »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC