6.5 CM bushing wackiness Got one for you.



Purchased a 6.5 Whidden bushing die set using factory once fired Hornady brass.



Loaded factory round neck dia... .290

Fired round neck dia................. .296



Choose .294 and .293 Redding bushing



Run case through press and resized neck measures .280.....hmmmmm?



Get second set of Redding bushings .293 and .294



Measure neck wall thickness .012/.013



Measure bullet...VLD .263ish



Measure inside of bushing as best I can with caliper.... .293 on a .294 bushing. Using scissor of caliper so its not the best, but it's what I have.



Math works out so where is the extra .014 coming from?



Easy solution is to buy bushing that gives me the size needed but I have to ask why as I've never run into this before. Usually when this happens to me I'm doing something really stupid but I ran it past Sinclair also.



Appreciate any suggestions.