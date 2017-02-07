Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
6.5-300 Weatherby laod data help....
#
1
07-02-2017, 02:44 AM
chuplis
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Pasadena
Posts: 1
6.5-300 Weatherby laod data help....
Hi, I have a 6.5-300 Weatherby magnum would like to use Berger 140gr VLD hunting bullets, could anybody help me with the load data please.
Thank you,
