6.5-284 VLD, ELDX, Retumbo and h1000 I have read a ton on this caliber in the last couple days. So much that it gets confusing. I wanted to start a thread so I have some specific info readily available and the most current. I am getting a rifle built with a 24" proof barrel. So what loads are you guys running from shorter barrels? Do you have a preference in the VLD or eldx or h1000 vs retumbo? I know some will recommend 4831 but this will be a hunting rifle and even with a short barrel an extra 100fps would be great. Also worried about velocity variance due to temperature.



Thanks for any info.