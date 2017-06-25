6.5-280 improved RCBS

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 06-25-2017, 05:28 PM
Okay, I had a thread in the rifles section I inherited a gun in this caliber and plan on re-loading. I have looked for dies and found them to be around $300 through RCBs for a two die set. Could I buy a hornaday neck sizing die and not sure what to buy to seat the bullet or do I need a full length die? The cases will be fire formed and shot from only the one gun. Also any advice on a bullet for mule deer. I shoot 160 accubonds in my 7 mag with great results. This will be my first 6.5 mm experience. Twist is 1 in 9. Any other advice?
Unread 06-25-2017, 06:21 PM
personally I'd buy once and cry once on the dies...
others may have ideas on things you can do but this is the rcbs version not ackley so you are likely at a 28 degree shoulder, not 40 like the 280 ai...

My kid's 6.5 creedmore is on a 8" twist bbl., and it does very well with 143 eld-x... I might think about the 130 AB with a 9" twist bbl...
