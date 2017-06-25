6.5-280 improved RCBS Okay, I had a thread in the rifles section I inherited a gun in this caliber and plan on re-loading. I have looked for dies and found them to be around $300 through RCBs for a two die set. Could I buy a hornaday neck sizing die and not sure what to buy to seat the bullet or do I need a full length die? The cases will be fire formed and shot from only the one gun. Also any advice on a bullet for mule deer. I shoot 160 accubonds in my 7 mag with great results. This will be my first 6.5 mm experience. Twist is 1 in 9. Any other advice?