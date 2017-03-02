Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
>
4831SC for .243 anyone?
4831SC for .243 anyone?
02-03-2017, 10:13 PM
crittrgittr
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 257
4831SC for .243 anyone?
I am just wondering if anyone out there is using 4831SC for .243 with success? If so what recipe are you using? What bullets do you have success on whitetail with? Thank you for your help.
02-03-2017, 11:18 PM
jotrot
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 144
Re: 4831SC for .243 anyone?
only tried it with 105 amax and it was excellent, cant find my notes but I remember being a tad over max.
