Unread 02-03-2017, 10:13 PM
4831SC for .243 anyone?
I am just wondering if anyone out there is using 4831SC for .243 with success? If so what recipe are you using? What bullets do you have success on whitetail with? Thank you for your help.
    Unread 02-03-2017, 11:18 PM
    Re: 4831SC for .243 anyone?
    only tried it with 105 amax and it was excellent, cant find my notes but I remember being a tad over max.
