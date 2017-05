$45 Bucks 1lb of H4350

No way ! Loading 6mm Creedmoor for MT Prairie Dogs . Today I was burning IMR4451 and Aliant 4000MR . Any experience with the 4000 out there ? It produced higher velocity that the IMR 4451 pushing a 95GR Sierra TMK . About 1/2 MOA IMR a little bigger.

__________________

How does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?