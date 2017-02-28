45-70 loads? Ok I know the 45-70 isn't really a long range cartridge but it's the next on my list for load development...and I love it, sort of a novelty thing.



Anyway did a search and I didn't come up with a whole lot. So far I'm thinking IMR 4198 or H 4198 seem to be the top performers in this cartridge. I'm not looking to go too crazy but I'd like to get around 2200-2300 fps with 350 gr bullets.



So what are some good loads you have used?



Also what are some of the better bullets you have used? And expanding vs penetrating?



I did like the performance of the factory hornady 325 gr ftx but the factory ammo was slow and I read that you have to trim the case short to accommodate the slightly longer bullet so I don't think I wanna go that route.



I have some combined technology 300 gr and speer hot core 350 gr on the way to first play with.



Thanks for any help guy's