375 weatherby loads
375 weatherby loads
I just purchased a project of sorts. It is a ruger no 1 rebarreled with a shilen 1-12 sendero barrel 28" plus brake. The base is a Thompson pattern which will be nice if I want to add a 20moa rail to it. The stock needs fitted and I'm sure this will take me some time. I'm looking for any long range loads. Thinking of using cutting edge 300gn. All the loads I have found so far use faster burning powders like h4350 and are for 300gn soft or Barnes bullets with 24" barrels. I am curious if anybody has used slower r22 or r25 or similar for high bc bullets such as the ce's? I would be happy with a 300gn bullet to 2800fps. I thought about rechambering to 375 rum in the future for more speed but don't know if it would matter as much until past 1200 yards.
Re: 375 weatherby loads
I used RL22 when Norma MRP disappeared. I ran 100 grains of MRP. I had to drop back to 98 grians of RL22. This was with Sierra 300 grainers. The Klienguenther K14 has a Douglas barrel 28" long with brake. You probably won't believe the groups any more than you believe the velocities. Lots of 3/8" three shot groups at 100 yards. Once I got 3/4" at 300 yards.

My best ever was 1/16" with GSCustom HV265 bullets. After measuring it I fired one more an it opened up to 5/16". The velocity averaged 3,055 feet per second. I used IMR4320 for the GSCustum bullets.

When I used IMR4350 and the Sierra it used 87 grains. Their velocity was about 2,800 feet per second.
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Do you think a starting load of 95gn of r-22 with 300gn CE would be a good place? Thanks
