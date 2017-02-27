375 weatherby loads I just purchased a project of sorts. It is a ruger no 1 rebarreled with a shilen 1-12 sendero barrel 28" plus brake. The base is a Thompson pattern which will be nice if I want to add a 20moa rail to it. The stock needs fitted and I'm sure this will take me some time. I'm looking for any long range loads. Thinking of using cutting edge 300gn. All the loads I have found so far use faster burning powders like h4350 and are for 300gn soft or Barnes bullets with 24" barrels. I am curious if anybody has used slower r22 or r25 or similar for high bc bullets such as the ce's? I would be happy with a 300gn bullet to 2800fps. I thought about rechambering to 375 rum in the future for more speed but don't know if it would matter as much until past 1200 yards.