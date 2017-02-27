|
Re: 375 weatherby loads
I used RL22 when Norma MRP disappeared. I ran 100 grains of MRP. I had to drop back to 98 grians of RL22. This was with Sierra 300 grainers. The Klienguenther K14 has a Douglas barrel 28" long with brake. You probably won't believe the groups any more than you believe the velocities. Lots of 3/8" three shot groups at 100 yards. Once I got 3/4" at 300 yards.
My best ever was 1/16" with GSCustom HV265 bullets. After measuring it I fired one more an it opened up to 5/16". The velocity averaged 3,055 feet per second. I used IMR4320 for the GSCustum bullets.
When I used IMR4350 and the Sierra it used 87 grains. Their velocity was about 2,800 feet per second.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.