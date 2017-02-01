338LM Pressure Signs? Loading 338LM for a Savage 112 Magnum Target and I'm seeing flattened primers relatively early on, much before any sticky bolt. With these higher pressure cartridges, are flattened primers not the best indicators? Just due to soft primers?



H1000, 88gr

300gr SMK seated to 0.020" off the lands (3.690 COAL; 0.030" off the lands)

New Lapua brass

Winchester WLRM primers



For the above load data, I'm getting a very consistent 2690 ft/s out of a 26" 1:10 barrel. Even at 83gr I've seen flattened primers, and saw sticky bolt at 90gr with minor cratering. Never seen ejector marks though.



I'd rather get a consistent and accurate load than punish the brass & barrel for that extra 100ft/s and I know you do your own load development (and for good reason), but I'm just curious as to how plenty of people are doing 92gr and up.



Thanks for any advice.