338 rum & rl-26 ? Curious if anybody has had any luck with RL-26 in the 338 RUM? Might try and work up a load with the Berger 250 EH. I've got H1000, Retumbo and RL-33, but just curious if RL-26 has been used with success by anybody here.



My gun shoots everything great, so more interested in starting out with a powder that will give top velocity.