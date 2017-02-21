Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


338 Norma Magnum brass
338 Norma Magnum brass
Hello from Australia! I've been a long time reader of this forum and site as a whole, but have mainly stuck to Sniperhide. I posted this question over there but didn't get too much movement, as the site is in the midst of a move at the moment. Anyway thanks for your time, ,y question is as follows:

I have some once fired RWS 338 Lapua magnum brass that I got for free. I've cleaned it up and it looks excellent. My questions are:

1. It was fired in a Blaser LR2. Is it possible it has a "military spec" chamber that's a little oversized for reliability? If so, will full length resizing put it back to spec? Or is there a special die that takes it a bit further?

2. Is RWS 338LM brass of decent enough quality to bother?

3. Finally and hardest to answer. Is it possible to form 338 Norma mag brass out of 338LM? Would I need a Hydroforming die or something similar? Cream of Wheat? Or just not possible.

4. If it is possible, what would be your plan of attack to get it resized?

Thankyou.
