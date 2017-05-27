338 Lapua Mag vs Hornady brass hey just a quick question, got myself into a savage 110ba 338 lapua recently and bought hornady brass for reloading. did all the normal steps to get the brass primed and ready for powder. (the same exact steps with my other federal and lapua brass) and the bolt will not fully close with only the hornady. thought it could be a length problem but everything is in exact measurements to the book. wondering if any of you have had this similar problem?

i am loading it with 250 grain accubond or 225 grain hornady sst





and a better description about the gun while trying to load this brass would be the bolt pushes the brass all the way into the chamber as soon as it clicks to twist the bolt in it will no longer move any further and becomes a struggle in taking the bolt back out.