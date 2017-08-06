338 lapua load suggestions/ Advice Rifle is a Savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua, 26 inch barrel:

I finally made it to the range to do some load testing for powder amounts.

I was using H-1000 and RL33. CCI 250 primers, Lapua brass, Berger 300gr Elite hunting bullets.



My Fastest loads with no pressure signs were: (using a magnetospeed to get velocity)(I didn't have any more loads with higher powder amounts to test more)

2745 with 92 grains of H-1000

2763 with 101 grains of RL33.

Both loads bolt lift was easy, primers looked good, no ejector marks on the brass, Temp was around 75 degrees.



I'm just curious as to what others are seeing for velocity and powder amount to get there out of this rifle?



Not sure if I should push them faster to see where I start to get pressure signs or stop and fine tune.



thanks,

Jeff