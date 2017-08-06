Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 lapua load suggestions/ Advice
06-08-2017, 07:25 AM
338 lapua load suggestions/ Advice
Rifle is a Savage fcp hs precision 338 lapua, 26 inch barrel:
I finally made it to the range to do some load testing for powder amounts.
I was using H-1000 and RL33. CCI 250 primers, Lapua brass, Berger 300gr Elite hunting bullets.

My Fastest loads with no pressure signs were: (using a magnetospeed to get velocity)(I didn't have any more loads with higher powder amounts to test more)
2745 with 92 grains of H-1000
2763 with 101 grains of RL33.
Both loads bolt lift was easy, primers looked good, no ejector marks on the brass, Temp was around 75 degrees.

I'm just curious as to what others are seeing for velocity and powder amount to get there out of this rifle?

Not sure if I should push them faster to see where I start to get pressure signs or stop and fine tune.

thanks,
Jeff
06-08-2017, 11:18 AM
Re: 338 lapua load suggestions/ Advice
I'm using Lapua brass , 300 gr Berger E- hunter bullets , Fed 215 primer , 102.5 grain
of RL33 . out of my 30 inch bbl I'm getting 2930 FPS using a labradar .

this could be to hot for your rifle . as always start low and work up .


you need to just find what works best for you and go with that .
