338 edge pressure, something seems odd... I'm shooting a .338 edge, 30" barrel, 300 grn berger hunters, Bertram brass.

I seem to have high pressure at low grain weights of powder- I'm down to 86 grns of h1000, still has an ejector swipe and slightly cratered primer. I'm headed to try 85 grns...Velocity is headed south- This lot of H1000 came straight from the factory 6 mon. ago in two 5lb kegs, don't know if I got a hot lot or what, but something seems fishie... The rifle validated originally at Defensive Edge at 90 grns with Rem brass, and obviously a diff lot of h1000 powder... Any ideas why the large discrepancy, could it just be hot powder coupled with Bertram brass??