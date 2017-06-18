Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



338 edge pressure, something seems odd...
06-18-2017, 12:12 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 11
338 edge pressure, something seems odd...
I'm shooting a .338 edge, 30" barrel, 300 grn berger hunters, Bertram brass.
I seem to have high pressure at low grain weights of powder- I'm down to 86 grns of h1000, still has an ejector swipe and slightly cratered primer. I'm headed to try 85 grns...Velocity is headed south- This lot of H1000 came straight from the factory 6 mon. ago in two 5lb kegs, don't know if I got a hot lot or what, but something seems fishie... The rifle validated originally at Defensive Edge at 90 grns with Rem brass, and obviously a diff lot of h1000 powder... Any ideas why the large discrepancy, could it just be hot powder coupled with Bertram brass??
06-18-2017, 12:34 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,644
Re: 338 edge pressure, something seems odd...
Different brass different lot of powder.
I would reduce charge down to no ejector swipe, check velocity with a reliable Chrony and go from there.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
