Which .308 Win Berger for P-dogs
06-11-2017, 10:21 AM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,894
Which .308 Win Berger for P-dogs
My inlaw has purchased a Remington 700 heavy 24" barrel in .308 Win. for <$400.
He wants to shoot P-dogs with it. It has a Remington carbon fiber stock and looks barely used. I just finished bedding it and we have 50 pcs of Lapua brass, Varget and 210M primers. Missing are the Bergers, obviously we're going with a lighter bullet. Anyone shoot Bergers for this caliber for P-dogs? BTW, I think this caliber isn't as well suited as something smaller for this purpose. His desire to use it for this.
Thanks
No apology for liking Weatherbys
06-11-2017, 10:53 AM
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 521
Re: Which .308 Win Berger for P-dogs
Ha ha I love it. I sometimes use my .260 AI all the time...just as much or more powder, and I also use bergers, they go airborn pretty much every time....is it a little much? Absolutely. Is it still fun? Hell ya.

My .260 used to be a .308, and while I never shot light bergers in it, the 110 soft point was a fun p dog popper. I would think their 115 flat base target bullet would work, and I bet it would expand excellently, being as a 1in19 twist is recommended, a 1in10 or 11 twist will have a sky high s.g., and help with expansion...plus even the target Berger's I have shot blow them up.

Also, that light bullet will be easier on the shoulder for long days in the desert. The next heavier bullets start at 150 grain, so if you want a light one the 115 is about it for berger in a 30 cal.
PEW.............................ting.
