on the 308 bandwagon with 215 advise

i love the 308 and been seeing alot of shooters trying these. I had a few extra 215's left from 300wm loads and some varget so what the hell, looked in my berger manual and loaded up some bullets from 38.5 - 41gr in 1/2gr increments .010 off the lands 3.00 coal which happens to still fit in my clip and setup target at 100yrds. I still cant believe each one of the shots is 1/2gr higher than the previous. i didnt run into any heavy bolt at all. i guess what im asking is should i try to go higher or just stick with one of the 2 nodes here. primers look ok to me also. what are you 308 heavy bullets shooters opinions. top brass 38.5 in order down to 41