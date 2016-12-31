Re: on the 308 bandwagon with 215 advise

If you only ever use bolt lift, primer or case "signs" for pressure, you will be constantly shooting near 75,000psi. Chronographs are cheap, and very accurate pressure reporters.



No you shouldn't load higher. You didn't state velocity, but those loads mimick the 208gr data. Without knowing your powder burning rate compared to book data burning rates; absolutely not.

