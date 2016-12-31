     close
on the 308 bandwagon with 215 advise
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 07:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: buffalo, OK
Posts: 374
on the 308 bandwagon with 215 advise
i love the 308 and been seeing alot of shooters trying these. I had a few extra 215's left from 300wm loads and some varget so what the hell, looked in my berger manual and loaded up some bullets from 38.5 - 41gr in 1/2gr increments .010 off the lands 3.00 coal which happens to still fit in my clip and setup target at 100yrds. I still cant believe each one of the shots is 1/2gr higher than the previous. i didnt run into any heavy bolt at all. i guess what im asking is should i try to go higher or just stick with one of the 2 nodes here. primers look ok to me also. what are you 308 heavy bullets shooters opinions. top brass 38.5 in order down to 41

better look at brass
    •   #2  
    Unread 01-01-2017, 12:00 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2014
    Location: S.E. Washington
    Posts: 143
    Re: on the 308 bandwagon with 215 advise
    If you only ever use bolt lift, primer or case "signs" for pressure, you will be constantly shooting near 75,000psi. Chronographs are cheap, and very accurate pressure reporters.

    No you shouldn't load higher. You didn't state velocity, but those loads mimick the 208gr data. Without knowing your powder burning rate compared to book data burning rates; absolutely not.
