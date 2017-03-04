Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


.308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
04-03-2017, 11:23 AM
.308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
Not asking for reload data, but am asking for a bit of help in regards to a good heavy for caliber bullet to shoot out of a heavy barrel Remington 700 .308 with 1:10 twist aac-sd. I have a pretty decent load workup for 178 amax but thinking a bit heavier bullet might do a bit better in that twist barrel. Anyone recommend anything for me?
04-03-2017, 11:29 AM
Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
Try this

Twist Rate Stability Calculator | Berger Bullets
04-03-2017, 01:02 PM
Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
215gr and under.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
04-03-2017, 01:33 PM
Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
215 Berger or 208 Hornady ELDM. You should be able to land close about 2,400fps with either bullet from your 308. Have fun,be safe.
04-03-2017, 01:52 PM
Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
Thanks for the suggestions folks. I really appreciate.
04-03-2017, 03:53 PM
Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation
I've been shooting the Berger 210/215 in my .308 Win for years. It's not the fastest hotrod, but the long range ballistics are quite impressive compared next to the lighter 155-175 bullets.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
