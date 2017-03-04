Re: .308 with 1:10 twist bullet recommendation I've been shooting the Berger 210/215 in my .308 Win for years. It's not the fastest hotrod, but the long range ballistics are quite impressive compared next to the lighter 155-175 bullets.

