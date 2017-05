300WSM 200gr ELD-X I just finished the metal work on a 300WSM for an elk hunt this October. I'm looking for any insight on loads for the 200gr ELD-X. I throated my chamber for the 200gr bullets. I'd like to stick with H1000 or H4831. However I do have Hybrid 100 and H4350 on hand. Build details as fallows.

Rem 700 blueprinted

Hart barrel in a custom contour finished at 24"

1:10 twist 6 groove

Jewell trigger

Manners EH1

Leupold VX6 3-18x44

Thanks

Donald