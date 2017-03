300 WSM w/ 215 berger Loads Hi I have searched quite a bit on the site and I haven't found much load data with the 300 wsm using the 215gr Bergers. I will be shooting this in a short action with an extended Wyatts extended magazine box. I would like to shoot them from the magazine but if that limits case capacity to much I would be willing to seat them out and single load. Any info or insight is appreciated!



Austin