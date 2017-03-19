Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
Am going to start reloading for my Tikka T3 light SST/SYN 300 WSM with 180gn Accubonds and presently have on hand the fallowing powders;

IMR-4350
IMR-4831
IMR-7828
H-4831
H-1000
RL-19
RL-22

I have read in countless postings that RL17 is among the best powders for the 300 WSM with bullet weights from 165-180 grains, but the only place near my home that has it available OTC wants W/tax $47 a pound so it's out till I find it cheaper.

What I wish is suggestions on which of the powders I already have on hand is best suited for reloading the 300 WSM and I should begin with it. I would like to give VV powders a try one day but the slowest burning VV powder I can find OTC is N140, WAY to fast to be used in the 300 WSM.

I have Federal and CCI magnum LGR primers as well as FED/WIN/CCI standard Lrf primers on hand.

Lastly considering the list of powders I have on hand would I be wise to buy some H-4350 to try as well or wait until the others prove unsatisfactory? H-4350 is redly available near my home.

Thanks for your time,
DJager/Art.
03-19-2017, 07:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: newark ny
Posts: 114
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
I have used H4831 with great success 180 bergers 10-12fps variability great speed
03-19-2017, 08:08 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 64
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
My buddy uses H4350 with a Nosler 180 BT
03-19-2017, 08:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Wilmington NC
Posts: 4,766
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
RL17 for up to 180 grains. Really shines with the 165-170 class bullets.

H4350 or MRP for 180 plus.

You will not go wrong with any of these.
03-19-2017, 08:24 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,160
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
I have used RL-22 with good success with 180 gr bullets. Was very accurate, gives about the same speeds as H4350. I use H4350 the most for the temp stability and because I use it in a few other cartridges.
__________________
03-19-2017, 09:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 67
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
Thanks for the replies so far. I will try out H4831 first. The guy at Cabela's told me they're going to run an unadvertised in store only 20% off sale on Hodgdon powders soon. If I'm in the store then will pick up a LB of H4350 as it will only be about $24.
03-19-2017, 09:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 94
Re: 300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?
I have a Sako 75 in 300 WSM, so you're Tikka should like these loads. Get RL17 and HV100

180gr Accubond, 65.5gr HV100, Nosler Brass, WLRM primer, 2.86" COAL, 3025fps
64.5gr RL-17, everything else the same, 2997fps

200gr ELDX, 62.8gr RL17, 2.855" COAL, 2950fps
