300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start?

Am going to start reloading for my Tikka T3 light SST/SYN 300 WSM with 180gn Accubonds and presently have on hand the fallowing powders;
IMR-4350
IMR-4831
IMR-7828
H-4831
H-1000
RL-19
RL-22
I have read in countless postings that RL17 is among the best powders for the 300 WSM with bullet weights from 165-180 grains, but the only place near my home that has it available OTC wants W/tax $47 a pound so it's out till I find it cheaper.
What I wish is suggestions on which of the powders I already have on hand is best suited for reloading the 300 WSM and I should begin with it. I would like to give VV powders a try one day but the slowest burning VV powder I can find OTC is N140, WAY to fast to be used in the 300 WSM.
I have Federal and CCI magnum LGR primers as well as FED/WIN/CCI standard Lrf primers on hand.
Lastly considering the list of powders I have on hand would I be wise to buy some H-4350 to try as well or wait until the others prove unsatisfactory? H-4350 is redly available near my home.
Thanks for your time,
DJager/Art.
I have a Sako 75 in 300 WSM, so you're Tikka should like these loads. Get RL17 and HV100
180gr Accubond, 65.5gr HV100, Nosler Brass, WLRM primer, 2.86" COAL, 3025fps
64.5gr RL-17, everything else the same, 2997fps
200gr ELDX, 62.8gr RL17, 2.855" COAL, 2950fps