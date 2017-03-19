300 WSM Powder suggestions, where to start? Am going to start reloading for my Tikka T3 light SST/SYN 300 WSM with 180gn Accubonds and presently have on hand the fallowing powders;



IMR-4350

IMR-4831

IMR-7828

H-4831

H-1000

RL-19

RL-22



I have read in countless postings that RL17 is among the best powders for the 300 WSM with bullet weights from 165-180 grains, but the only place near my home that has it available OTC wants W/tax $47 a pound so it's out till I find it cheaper.



What I wish is suggestions on which of the powders I already have on hand is best suited for reloading the 300 WSM and I should begin with it. I would like to give VV powders a try one day but the slowest burning VV powder I can find OTC is N140, WAY to fast to be used in the 300 WSM.



I have Federal and CCI magnum LGR primers as well as FED/WIN/CCI standard Lrf primers on hand.



Lastly considering the list of powders I have on hand would I be wise to buy some H-4350 to try as well or wait until the others prove unsatisfactory? H-4350 is redly available near my home.



Thanks for your time,

DJager/Art.