Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 300 wsm loading issues after 1 firing?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

300 wsm loading issues after 1 firing?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-27-2017, 12:10 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Posts: 39
300 wsm loading issues after 1 firing?
so here's the deal...loaded new/unfired Nosler brass for initial testing, no issues. Loaded the same brass tonight for round 2 of testing but these rounds won't chamber? My first assumption was that the bullet was jamming to the lands so I pulled it, double checked the max OAL with a COAL gauge and that wasn't the problem so I'm not really sure what to try next. Anyone dealt with this in a 300 WSM?

Here's what I did (and do) prior to loading and haven't had this problem before.

-neck size/deprime
-trim to length, chamfer/de bur
-prime
-charge
-seat the bullet

*the only thing I could think of was to start over and FL size but I don't want to pull all those bullets if I don't have to. I always just neck size in bolt guns but maybe I've been doing it all wrong

Thanks let me know
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-27-2017, 12:58 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 86
Re: 300 wsm loading issues after 1 firing?
Headspace issue. You have to bump the shoulder back eventually and can't neck size only forever. Depending on gun and load some can get one firing some 3 or 4 and you'll usually feel them getting progressively tighter in chamber after each firing.

Full length size the one you pulled the bullet on to double check. You can set your full length to bump the shoulder back just enough. I personally primarily use full length bushing dies only anymore and bump shoulder back approx. .002" using a Redding competition shell holder set. Using a neck sizing die only, you're going to have to use a body die depending how how tight headspace is getting. I'd rather just do it every time to save me a step and time.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Are Redding dies alot better than rcbs | Digital scale help »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:18 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC