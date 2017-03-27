300 wsm loading issues after 1 firing?



Thanks let me know so here's the deal...loaded new/unfired Nosler brass for initial testing, no issues. Loaded the same brass tonight for round 2 of testing but these rounds won't chamber? My first assumption was that the bullet was jamming to the lands so I pulled it, double checked the max OAL with a COAL gauge and that wasn't the problem so I'm not really sure what to try next. Anyone dealt with this in a 300 WSM?Here's what I did (and do) prior to loading and haven't had this problem before.-neck size/deprime-trim to length, chamfer/de bur-prime-charge-seat the bullet*the only thing I could think of was to start over and FL size but I don't want to pull all those bullets if I don't have to. I always just neck size in bolt guns but maybe I've been doing it all wrongThanks let me know