.300 wsm Brass I'm new here, but I have been browsing around this site for a while and appreciate all the variety and insight I can gather here.



So I shoot .300 wsm with Barnes 175 LRX and H4831sc at 68 grain out of a Browning x-bolt stainless.



I started reloading a little while back using brass from factory loads, and I am starting to run out. I would get anywhere from 2 to 4 reloads on this brass. I've heard from various sites that 300 wsm is hard on brass, but let me know if that isn't normal.



The main question though is, which brass should I look at buying? I'm in canada, and winchester brass is $65/50, and Norma brass is $84/25, so I have a hard time wanting to purchase norma for nearly 3 times as much per case unless I'm getting 3 times the value (either able to reload it much longer or it is significantly better accuracy). The question isn't only between those 2. Remington is like $75ish/50. Nosler is $99/25



Thanks in advance!