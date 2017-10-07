Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page .300 wsm Brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

.300 wsm Brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 01:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
.300 wsm Brass
I'm new here, but I have been browsing around this site for a while and appreciate all the variety and insight I can gather here.

So I shoot .300 wsm with Barnes 175 LRX and H4831sc at 68 grain out of a Browning x-bolt stainless.

I started reloading a little while back using brass from factory loads, and I am starting to run out. I would get anywhere from 2 to 4 reloads on this brass. I've heard from various sites that 300 wsm is hard on brass, but let me know if that isn't normal.

The main question though is, which brass should I look at buying? I'm in canada, and winchester brass is $65/50, and Norma brass is $84/25, so I have a hard time wanting to purchase norma for nearly 3 times as much per case unless I'm getting 3 times the value (either able to reload it much longer or it is significantly better accuracy). The question isn't only between those 2. Remington is like $75ish/50. Nosler is $99/25

Thanks in advance!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-10-2017, 03:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 198
Re: .300 wsm Brass
Before a useful answer can be given to you, would you please list the main purpose you intend on using your 300 wsm for, hunting, target, or a little of both. I also own a 300 wsm and yes brass is about as easy to find as snake feathers.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-10-2017, 04:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 67
Re: .300 wsm Brass
Norma brass is better than Winchester brass. If you are long range shooting/long range hunting, I think you'd be well served buying Norma. If you are normal range shooting/hunting ( 300 yards or less ), Winchester brass is just fine. I usually have to discard 1 or 2 pieces from each bag of 300WSM Winchester brass I buy and I'm not all that picky. The last round of Norma brass I bought had shallow primer pockets so I had to use a primer pocket tool to fix it. Also, Hornady makes 300WSM brass now. You might order some of that. I haven't used it but Hornady usually makes good stuff.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-10-2017, 06:05 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,977
Re: .300 wsm Brass
Quote:
Originally Posted by tailbon3 View Post
Norma brass is better than Winchester brass. If you are long range shooting/long range hunting, I think you'd be well served buying Norma. If you are normal range shooting/hunting ( 300 yards or less ), Winchester brass is just fine. I usually have to discard 1 or 2 pieces from each bag of 300WSM Winchester brass I buy and I'm not all that picky. The last round of Norma brass I bought had shallow primer pockets so I had to use a primer pocket tool to fix it. Also, Hornady makes 300WSM brass now. You might order some of that. I haven't used it but Hornady usually makes good stuff.
2050, my hunting friend loads his 300WSM with my loading equipment. I have had several pieces unusable in every bag of Winchester brass, have seen some softness with Norma and for his 300 WSM loose primer pockets with Hornady. He bought 100 pieces of Remington brass and it has held up very well compared to the others. His runout is quite low and he's getting great accuracy. Pretty sure he paid $78 plus tax here so looks like brass is almost double there.
Good luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« .375/.338 Lapua Magnum Improved - Load Data | 127 lrx »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC