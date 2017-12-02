Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
.300 wsm-1:11-24"Tube Need Berger 175VLD data
02-12-2017, 09:06 AM
bkelectricinc
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
.300 wsm-1:11-24"Tube Need Berger 175VLD data
I am trying to load 175VLD Hunting bullets for a deer round! Any proven starting data would be appreciated!
02-12-2017, 11:45 AM
dmj
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 342
Re: .300 wsm-1:11-24"Tube Need Berger 175VLD data
Do use quite a few berger bullets, but not that one. Others may chime in but one thing I've done in the past is simply e-mail berger and ask. They have always been very prompt in responding. Goodluck, have fun and shoot safe.
02-12-2017, 11:58 AM
FEENIX
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,388
Re: .300 wsm-1:11-24"Tube Need Berger 175VLD data
bkelectricinc
I am trying to load 175VLD Hunting bullets for a deer round! Any proven starting data would be appreciated!
Welcome to LRH and enjoy!
You can contact their CS and they can give you their tested load recommendation similar to what is posted here >>>
Reloading Data | Berger Bullets
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
