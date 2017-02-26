Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 WM Neck Resize Length
02-26-2017, 05:16 PM
300 WM Neck Resize Length
After several rounds and annealing the cases, what length of neck resizing is best? loading 180's. Last batch it was .175", and am wondering if it should be more? thanks
02-26-2017, 07:39 PM
Re: 300 WM Neck Resize Length
When I neck size any of my brass I run it down as far as I can without bumping the shoulder. For the .300WinMag this would be a little bit more than .250".
"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
