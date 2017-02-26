Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
300 WM Neck Resize Length
02-26-2017, 05:16 PM
texas270
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Houston
Posts: 67
300 WM Neck Resize Length
After several rounds and annealing the cases, what length of neck resizing is best? loading 180's. Last batch it was .175", and am wondering if it should be more? thanks
02-26-2017, 07:39 PM
johnnyk
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Potters Hill, NC
Posts: 1,705
Re: 300 WM Neck Resize Length
When I neck size any of my brass I run it down as far as I can without bumping the shoulder. For the .300WinMag this would be a little bit more than .250".
"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
