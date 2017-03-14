300 WM COAL with 215 Hybrid.

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hello everyone, I'm curious what oal you end up with touching the lands with a 215 hybrid in the 300 win mag with a saami spec reamer. I keep finding conflicting info on this. Trying to figure out bottom metal so I can get things ordered for a new build. Thanks in advance!
I would say to forget about SAAMI spec reamer dimensions when considering your bottom metal. If you seat the 215 so the boat tail/bearing surface junction is even with the neck/shoulder junction of the case, you will end up with a base-to-tip OAL very close to 3.70 inches. You would be wise to select your bottom metal accordingly.

Alternatively, if you are willing to seat your bullets deeper or single feed your loaded rounds, bottom metal dimensions would be less important.
