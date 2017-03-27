Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-27-2017, 07:57 PM
patrick021
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 113
300 wm with 215 bergers
I am wanting to reload a 300 wm with 215 Bergers I can't find any info .i am going to start at .015 off the lands with h-1000 . I was wondering about where to start with the amount of powder?
#
2
03-27-2017, 08:15 PM
reeldawg
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Florida
Posts: 436
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
I would start around 73-74 grains. If you are using RWS brass start lower. If you search this forum you should a find a thread by Broz.
Jay
#
3
03-27-2017, 08:18 PM
markopolo50
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Michigan
Posts: 60
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
According to Hodgdon's web site they have a listing for 220gr bullets. It says to start with 73 and max is 78. They don't have a listing for 215gr for some reason. Let us know how it works, thanks
#
4
03-27-2017, 09:11 PM
patrick021
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 113
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
I will I have looked could not find anything
#
5
03-27-2017, 09:21 PM
Broz
Platinum Member
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Townsend, Montana.
Posts: 8,606
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
Quote:
Originally Posted by
reeldawg
I would start around 73-74 grains. If you are using RWS brass start lower. If you search this forum you should a find a thread by Broz.
Jay
This is good advice. Drop 3 grains if using RWS or Bertram to start.
Jeff
__________________
#
6
03-27-2017, 09:30 PM
patrick021
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 113
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
I will be useing nosler brass
#
7
03-27-2017, 10:57 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,732
Re: 300 wm with 215 bergers
021, the 215 Berger is so easy to load with and the 230 is great too. Wish I'd loaded them sooner.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
