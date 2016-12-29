Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Reloading
300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
Reloading
300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
#
1
12-29-2016, 11:52 PM
patrick021
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 101
300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
Which Berger bullet do you recommend Berger 190 210 230 for 1000 yd shooting?
#
2
12-30-2016, 12:22 AM
dmj
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 323
Re: 300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
Actually I'd probably go with the 215.
