     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-29-2016, 11:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 101
300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
Which Berger bullet do you recommend Berger 190 210 230 for 1000 yd shooting?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 12:22 AM
    dmj dmj is offline
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2013
    Posts: 323
    Re: 300 wm 1000 yds target shooting
    Actually I'd probably go with the 215.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 260 eld-x load suggestions | Remington 300 RUM brass discontinued »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:01 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC