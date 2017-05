Re: 300 win mag powder question 69gr-73gr of H4831 with a Speer 180gr per Hodgdon manual.

My go to load long ago was 75 gr H4831 with a 180 Nosler partition, 71gr H4350 was also very accurate with same bullet.

Start low and work up like venatic said and you'll be fine.

One thing I noticed in mine and my buddies rifles when loading Accubonds is they like some jump, if you don't get results you like try around .075 off lands